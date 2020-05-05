Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.75 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on THG. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.25.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.78. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

