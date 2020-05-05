Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,451 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,051 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

MSFT opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.72 and its 200-day moving average is $159.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

