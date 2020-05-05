Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $27.77 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.44. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.