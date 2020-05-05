GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 317.50 ($4.18).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on GYM Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target (down from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

GYM opened at GBX 154.60 ($2.03) on Tuesday. GYM Group has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $256.28 million and a PE ratio of 59.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 240.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.24.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GYM Group will post 890.0000315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

