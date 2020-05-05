Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Greggs earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS GGGSF opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

