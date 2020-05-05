Greenleaf Trust Sells 9,529 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CAE were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in CAE by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 172,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CAE by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.60. Cae Inc has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.60 million. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC raised CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

