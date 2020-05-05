Greenleaf Trust Sells 5,074 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,670,011,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,802,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after buying an additional 2,247,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,385,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after buying an additional 2,106,521 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

