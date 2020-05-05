Greenleaf Trust Makes New $67,000 Investment in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 206.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 116,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2,716.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 26.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 61,085 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.