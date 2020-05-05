Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.90.

GTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 3,126,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $781,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,532,176 shares in the company, valued at $20,883,044. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,434,670 shares of company stock worth $1,336,928.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,525 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,663,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 136,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $6,005,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,070,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 224,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 586,880 shares in the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

