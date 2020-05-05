Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,203.86

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,203.86 and traded as low as $1,042.17. Gooch & Housego shares last traded at $1,052.91, with a volume of 2,643 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 948.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,203.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The stock has a market cap of $261.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($13.02) per share, with a total value of £17,622 ($23,180.74).

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

