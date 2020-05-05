Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,772 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

