Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.31). Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.