Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.31). Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
