Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Genmab A/S reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $438.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,990,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,795,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.88 and a quick ratio of 14.88. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $25.42.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

