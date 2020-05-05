Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Generac were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Generac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $118.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,300 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

