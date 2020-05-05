Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,197,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gartner by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,699,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,279,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $107,863,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 61.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,312,000 after purchasing an additional 215,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.34. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

