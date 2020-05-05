Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.26) and the highest is $0.18. GAP reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

GPS opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. GAP has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

