G.Research Comments on Allergan plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – G.Research decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Allergan in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.10. G.Research also issued estimates for Allergan’s FY2022 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Get Allergan alerts:

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. Allergan has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average of $185.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 1,364.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $10,610,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.