FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVDL. ValuEngine raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.32.

Shares of AVDL opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

