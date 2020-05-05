FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE SBH opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The firm had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Insiders acquired 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.