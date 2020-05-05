Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDEV. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,657.17 ($21.80).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,730 ($22.76) on Friday. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 12.62 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,461.93 ($19.23). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,317.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,253.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $676.70 million and a P/E ratio of 124.46.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.72), for a total value of £1,181,250 ($1,553,867.40).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

