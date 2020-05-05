Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Earns News Impact Score of 1.00

Headlines about Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fluidigm earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the medical research company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fluidigm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $238.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.69. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, Director Samuel D. Colella bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,571.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 102,257 shares of company stock worth $316,315. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

