Fluent Financial LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 101.5% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 12,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,791,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.8% during the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,097.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,921.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

