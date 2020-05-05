Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 360.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,622 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.