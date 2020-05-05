Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.54.

Five9 stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,198.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $711,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $2,487,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,805,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,384 shares of company stock worth $13,276,442. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,335,000 after purchasing an additional 235,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Five9 by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,252,000 after acquiring an additional 404,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Five9 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Five9 by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after acquiring an additional 181,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Five9 by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,086,000 after acquiring an additional 811,500 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

