Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $207,366,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 36.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after buying an additional 597,306 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after buying an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after buying an additional 548,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $62,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $134.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.52. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,167 shares in the company, valued at $23,550,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,386 shares of company stock worth $13,023,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

