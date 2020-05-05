Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.