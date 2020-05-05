First National Trust Co Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.94. The company has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.