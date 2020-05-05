First National Trust Co Acquires 121 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,194.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,320.16. The stock has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

