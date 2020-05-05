First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.17. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after buying an additional 255,302 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 868,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,420,000 after buying an additional 224,659 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,106,000 after buying an additional 175,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

