First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,356 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of First Horizon National worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,237,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,492,000 after buying an additional 1,490,551 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,385,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,069,000 after buying an additional 1,179,669 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,605,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 915,267 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,948,000 after buying an additional 914,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of FHN stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

In related news, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.