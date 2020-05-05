First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 72,655 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in First American Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in First American Financial by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 481,818 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in First American Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens lowered shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

