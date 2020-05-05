Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.49

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.49 and traded as low as $10.45. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 33,547 shares trading hands.

FC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $311.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.49. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Jonathon Mair acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$896,328.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

