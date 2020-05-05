FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.03. FireEye also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the third quarter worth about $767,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in FireEye by 71.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,136 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 99,014 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FireEye by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FEYE stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.02.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

