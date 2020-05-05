Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

NYSE:FRT opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.68. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.