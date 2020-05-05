Farmers Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

