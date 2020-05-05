FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.