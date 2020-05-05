Family Firm Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

