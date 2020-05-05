Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a daily sentiment score of 0.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.59.

Shares of FB opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $585.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

