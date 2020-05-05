Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 571.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

