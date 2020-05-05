Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

XOM stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.