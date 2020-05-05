Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Cut by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

