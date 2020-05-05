ExlService Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ExlService in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.78.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

