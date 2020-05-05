Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

XAN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of XAN opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 223.49, a quick ratio of 223.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. Exantas Capital has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 58.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exantas Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $75,432.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $75,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exantas Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 284,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 166,441 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 206,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

