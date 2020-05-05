EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 151.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,599,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $447,634,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $65,392,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.