Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $1.57. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

ECPG stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $735.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 34,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

