Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Barclays cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EIDX stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.78 and a quick ratio of 18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of -0.27.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 766.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

