Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.41

Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $1.70. Egdon Resources shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 183,163 shares traded.

Separately, VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.41.

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX (1.07) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Egdon Resources Plc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip Stephens acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,630.89). Also, insider Tim Davies bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($131,544.33).

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

