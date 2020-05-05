Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.90. Eaton Vance posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

