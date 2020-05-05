Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) Insider Harm Meijer Acquires 7,817 Shares

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) insider Harm Meijer purchased 7,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £5,471.90 ($7,197.97).

Harm Meijer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Harm Meijer bought 183,688 shares of Easyhotel stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £128,581.60 ($169,141.80).

EZH stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 million and a P/E ratio of -28.27. Easyhotel PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.63.

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

