Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

